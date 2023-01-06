The Leading Ladies of Women Supporting the Arts

For Women Supporting the Arts (WSA), no dream is too small to support. Founded in 2003 by a group of women who are members of the MartinArts Foundation, WSA focuses on supporting arts-related initiatives in Martin County through the distribution of grants. To date, the group—37 women strong—has distributed more than $500,000 since its inception.

“Grants are limited for the arts,” says Linda Prange, chairwoman of WSA. “Grants are out there for human services, animals, etc., but arts and culture are not at the top of grant lists. That’s why we strictly focus on arts and culture grants.”

Funding comes from the WSA members themselves—each member pledges $1,000 annually. Individuals and groups can apply for a grant each year, specifying the amount of money needed for specific things, which might include small questions like musical instruments or bigger initiatives like theater productions. Recipients are chosen based on the impact their projects have on the community.

Last month, WSA announced this year’s nine grant recipients, each of whom will receive $23,000. Organizations include the Historical Society of Martin County, Treasure Coast Classical Guitar Society, Martin Artisans Guild, Florida Arts and Dance Company, Treasure Coast Youth Symphony, Treasure Coast Community Singers, Stuart Community Concert Band, Atlantic Classical Orchestra, and Bach’s Children Music School.

“When I look at how we have made an impact, it’s very satisfying,” says Prange. “It’s rewarding to be a part of a group of women who are passionate about what they do. We are making things better for our community.”