The Lawrence trio decide to play college basketball together

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) – Brianna Poulin, Alicen Higgins and Elizabeth Crommett from the Lawrence Bulldogs will be continuing their basketball careers together on the college level.

Lawrence’s Big Three are trading in their Bulldogs jerseys for Maine-Augusta Moose uniforms next year.

“Having Bri and Alli with me, I think it’s going to be really special. We’re going to do good things,” said Crommett, senior forward.

The future roommates are excited for the college experience.

“I realized that I really wanted to play basketball. I’m really glad that I get to play it with them. I feel like going with two people that I know who are my friends is going to make it more homey and safe there with them,” said Poulin, senior center.

They work together well on and off the court.

“I think we have amazing chemistry. We all connect really well. Bri is our big, Cromm is our hustle player, and I typically play at guard or wherever. I think we have a good connection on and off the court,” said Higgins, senior guard/forward.

Playing college basketball is one thing, but playing together is something special.

“It’s honestly the hard work that’s paid off with the time spent on basketball. It’s a great opportunity for the three of us to be able to go and play together and be a Moose,” said Crommett.

The Bulldogs take on Cony at home on Tuesday at 7 pm

