The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosts the 30th Annual Heritage Arts Festival

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) – The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host its 30th Annual Heritage Arts Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, to coincide with the Annual Loblolly Festival.

The Heritage Arts Festival boasts free admission for the whole family, as well as free pizza and drinks for lunch. The event will also have hands-on activities and live music.

The museum will also celebrate the 3-D Expressions exhibition, featuring quilt-inspired crafts and fiber arts this year.

“It seems like it’s the same thing every year, but we change the theme, and that always makes it fun,” said Museum Director George Bassi. “And so this year, we’re really excited about all the different activities we have and because it’s grown so much.

“That’s the other thing too; we send fliers out to students – all the K-6th graders get backpack fliers reminding them of it. But, we also have tourists who are in town with their families, so it gives kids something to do cause a lot of times on the weekends, our tourists in Laurel have their family members with them, and it gives children an activity as well. So that’s one of the main things we’re excited about.”

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host the event from 10 am to 1:00 pm

