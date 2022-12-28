The Laughing Willow in Bishop Arts is closing shop, going online only

In less than 10 years at its Bishop Arts location (301 North Bishop) Melodie Ginn’s Laughing Willow has become a warm, welcoming and stylish staple selling boho and vintage clothing and accessories, hip household wares and uncommon gifts.

Even if you’ve never been in the market for adorable distressed overalls for adults, bougie bowls for dogs or a leather-handled charcuterie board for a dinner party host, you likely know The Laughing Willow for its big Porch featuring photo opportunities in the form of inspirational sayings scrawled on pastel benches and serve as a stage for local musicians.

No word yet on what will become of the storefront, but we did learn last week that Ginn, mother to six and grandmother to 14, is closing.

She is happily retiring, she says, to travel with her husband, spend time with the family and keep doing all the things she loves—baking, gardening and designing—just on her own schedule.

She’ll keep the online store and do business out of her workshop at her home in Red Oak, she tells us.

“To all of the locals in Bishop Arts, thank you, thank you, thank you! We have enjoyed getting to know many of you and are so grateful for your support these last 10 years,” the Laughing Willow team notes on the boutique’s blog. “We will miss you.”

This week, the rest of the Women’s clothing is going for 65% off (I bought two dresses, including the one below, and left a few things for others. If you can Squeeze into a size 24 jean, now is your time).

As for the future online experience, Ginn notes online that The Laughing Willow is “definitely going to rep a Texas Collection featuring local cities and more, as well as a Heritage Collection featuring items more and more of what you will want and need.

“Plus, you will still be able to find great hats and handbags,” she concludes. “We don’t want to give too much away, but expect to love it all.”

Keep up with happenings at thelaughingwillow.com and follow them on IG.