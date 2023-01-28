The latest two-round 2023 NFL mock draft features 5 Alabama players

It is officially NFL mock draft season. Everywhere you turn, analysts continue to turn out their latest installment of projections for the 2023 NFL draft.

Most mock drafts consist of just the first round, but recently, our friends over at Draftwire released a full two-round mock.

As you would have imagined, the mock draft is littered with former members of the Alabama football team.

The top of the mock draft features the usual Suspects of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., but you will also find a few more Crimson Tide prospects throughout the 63-pick mock draft.

Here is where each of the five former Alabama players is projected to land.

Well. 2: Bryce Young | Houston Texans

Young would inherit an offense with some quality skill position players in Houston. This could be a great starting point for the Heisman winner.

Well. 3: Will Anderson Jr. | Arizona Cardinals

One of the most dominant defensive players in recent years lands with the Cardinals, which just had to say Goodbye to future Hall of Famer

Well. 14: Brian Branch | Seattle Seahawks

Brian Branch joining the Seahawks just makes too much sense. A franchise with a strong history of some of the best defensive backs in NFL history.

Well. 31: Jahmyr Gibbs | Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have drafted numerous high-profile former Alabama players in recent drafts and just about every single one has become a key contributor. Gibbs could just be next in line.

Well. 48: Jordan Battle | Detroit Lions

Battle joins a Lions team that is one of the fastest-rising franchises in the league under head Coach Dan Campbell.

