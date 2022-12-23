The Latest On Miles Bridges And His Status In The NBA

One of the breakout stars of the 2021-22 NBA season, Miles Bridges’ future in the NBA remains a major question.

This past summer, Bridges was arrested on domestic abuse charges and he was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children in May. Having his case delayed multiple times, he finally pleaded no contest to his felony domestic violence charge on November 3.

As a result, the Los Angeles Superior Court Sentenced Bridges to three years of probation, but no jail time, as part of a deal with prosecutors. This no-contest plea made means that he is accepting the punishment and the conviction without formally admitting guilt in the case.

