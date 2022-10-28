The latest Nittany Lions football and basketball updates

Penn State’s Massive “White Out” weekend is in the books and another big weekend awaits with Ohio State coming to Happy Valley for a Big Noon kickoff. As such, there has been a lot going on in the recruiting world — on both the football and basketball fronts.

The Nittany Lions carry some momentum into this weekend after throttling Minnesota last Saturday. Beaver Stadium was electric throughout the night and recruits raved to Lions247 and 247Sports about the atmosphere as Penn State dominated on both sides of the ball.

“We anticipate close to the same number coming through the recruiting lounge,” Defensive backs Coach and defensive recruiting Coordinator Terry Smith said Thursday. Obviously these are big weeks, big games. Last week was a night game so you have the all-day energy that is generated with the 7:30 kickoff.

“And this week is a 12 noon kickoff, which is a little bit different for a game like this for us here, hosting. But we’ve played several games at noon already this year, so our guys are anxious and just ready to get after it. Gives us the opportunity to just wake up and go play.”

Lions247 has been busy at work catching up with recruits who visited for the “White Out” game, tracking down who is visiting for the Ohio State game and also checking in on the basketball side of things. Here is a Roundup of what has been happening in Happy Valley lately.

VIP subscribers can click any of the links below for full access to Lions247's comprehensive coverage…

Confirmed recruiting visitors for Penn State vs. Ohio State

Top247 safety added to Penn State visitor list

How will Penn State football fill the remaining spots in its 2023 recruiting class?

Penn State Basketball Recruiting Notebook: 5-star PG among this weekend’s visitors

247Sports Crystal Ball: Explaining a new pick for Penn State

Top 50 DL Ernest Willor shares highlights of Penn State visit

Recruiting intel coming out of Penn State’s White Out

Top247 WR Tyseer Denmark Recaps Penn State visit ahead of decision

Penn State in top 3 after four-star LB Anthony Speca’s White Out visit

Top247 LB/edge Gabriel Williams excited about Penn State after visit

Top247 LB Kristopher Jones already thinking about Penn State return after White Out visit

In-state OT Kevin Heywood gets strong vibe from Penn State visit

’23 edge Joseph Mupoyi Recaps Penn State visit, official next

Florida State QB commit Attends Penn State ‘White Out’

Top 100 LB Dayshaun Burnett Recaps White Out visit: ‘Extremely hype’

WR Emanuel Ross Recaps White Out visit: ‘I haven’t seen anything like it’

Aliquippa LB Cameron Lindsey calls Penn State White Out atmosphere ‘like no other’

OT Deontae Armstrong raves about Penn State White Out experience

In-state DL Deyvid Palepale talks Penn State White Out

Virginia LB Returns to Penn State for White Out

Incredible atmosphere at Penn State excites recruits