The latest NFL, transfer decisions for the Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Despite Michigan being in the 2022-23 College Football Playoff, the end of the regular season has brought Transfer Portal movement and NFL decisions.

In this story, The Michigan Insider staff will keep tabs on the most significant roster movement in one easy-to-access place. Of course, stay tuned to The Michigan Insider in the days and weeks to come for much more detailed information this month and beyond.

This story was last updated: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8:00 am ET.

Transfer Portal Departures: Michigan football

QB Cade McNamara

The Michigan Captain and 16-game starter entered the Transfer Portal two days after the Wolverines beat Ohio State in late November. Days later, he announced his commitment to Iowa. McNamara missed most of the 2022 season with a knee injury that required surgery.

TE Erick All

The Michigan Captain entered the Transfer Portal on Dec. 5, saying that “sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family.” He has not announced a new destination, although he is considering Iowa, Washington and Notre Dame. All missed most of the 2022 season with a back injury.

TE Louis Hansen

Hansen, a sophomore, announced his decision to enter the Transfer Portal in early December. He appeared in one game in 2021 and two in 2022.

DT George Rooks

Rooks, a former top-300 recruit, entered the Transfer Portal on Dec. 12. He appeared in five games this fall for UM.

Note: Entering the Transfer Portal does not guarantee a player is leaving, as players are free to withdraw from the portal. Hansen, All and McNamara no longer appear on the UM football roster for 2022.

Michigan football Transfer Portal Additions

OL LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State)

Michigan made an early splash when the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window opened in early December, Landing LaDarius Henderson from Arizona State. Henderson, who played left guard and left tackle for the Sun Devils, announced his decision via Twitter.

“After much prayer and thought, I will be spending the last chapter of my college journey at The University of Michigan!” Henderson wrote.

Henderson had some NFL Buzz and had accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl before ultimately entering the Portal and choosing Michigan. More information on Henderson here.

Michigan football: Transfer Portal Offers

Transfer Portal offers of note by Michigan:

OLB Josaiah Stewart (Coastal Carolina): Has Michigan in his top three alongside LSU and USC.

TE Josh Cuevas (Cal Poly): He has already visited Washington and is planning an official visit to Michigan. Read more here.

TE AJ Barner (Indiana): They recently discussed his Michigan offer and hopes to make a decision by early January.

Michigan football: NFL departures

WR Ronnie Bell: The receiver has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, an indicator of his intentions to go pro following the 2022 season.

TE Luke Schoonmaker: Although the tight end has yet to make a formal announcement, Jim Harbaugh revealed Schoonmaker “is going to be playing pro football next year.”

OL Ryan Hayes: The left tackle has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, an indicator of his intentions to go pro following the 2022 season.

Michigan football: Announced Returns for 2023

DB Mike Sainristil: The receiver-turned-DB announced in December that he’ll return for a fifth year. Read more.

EDGE Eyabi Okie: The transfer and former five-star alluded to a return via Instagram Live, although he hasn’t made a formal announcement.

Story photo by Patrick Barron / MGoBlog.com