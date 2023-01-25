The latest is 5-star DT Justin Scott
The biggest remaining target in Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting cycle was supposed to make a visit to campus this past Sunday, but things changed at the last minute. With just eight days left before defensive tackle Justin Scott of St. Ingatius (Chicago) is supposed to announce his college commitment, is that a sign things are headed south for the Irish?
It’s easy to see Scott getting Georgia and Florida Scholarship offers in recent weeks, him not ending up in South Bend over the weekend, and think it’s all connected. This is one of those cases where the optics don’t appear great but the experts in the know still see good things for the Irish.
After all, Scott would be the highest rated defensive line recruit for Notre Dame in over a decade (247Sports).
.