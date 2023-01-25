The latest is 5-star DT Justin Scott

The biggest remaining target in Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting cycle was supposed to make a visit to campus this past Sunday, but things changed at the last minute. With just eight days left before defensive tackle Justin Scott of St. Ingatius (Chicago) is supposed to announce his college commitment, is that a sign things are headed south for the Irish?

It’s easy to see Scott getting Georgia and Florida Scholarship offers in recent weeks, him not ending up in South Bend over the weekend, and think it’s all connected. This is one of those cases where the optics don’t appear great but the experts in the know still see good things for the Irish.

Scott is said to be making his visit to South Bend now on January 29, two days before his birthday which is when he’s set to announce his college commitment. Is the trip going to be more of a celebration than an actual visit? Monday morning Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports made a crystal ball Prediction for Scott to commit to Notre Dame (premium). Wiltfong joined Tom Loy of Irish Illustrated with that prediction. Combined, Wiltfong and Loy are 57 of 57 in their commitment predictions for 2024 to date.

First off – I’m stoked about Scott committing. Don’t get it wrong or twisted. However, the scar tissue for me with Keon Keeley and Peyton Bowen in this most recent cycle is real and I’ll feel a whole lot better about everything once he’s actually signed his letter of intent.

After all, Scott would be the highest rated defensive line recruit for Notre Dame in over a decade (247Sports).