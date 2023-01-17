The latest 2023 NBA mock draft has the Thunder taking Brandon Miller

It’s getting closer to draft season, which means mock drafts will soon populate the newsfeeds of most fans.

Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor decided to take a jab at it by publishing his second mock draft for the 2023 class.

Despite the Oklahoma City Thunder playing their way into the playoff conversation as they sit half a game back from the 10th seed, they’re featured in the lottery.

The Thunder own swap rights with the LA Clippers for the better first-round pick among the two. In this mock, the Thunder ended up with the No. 8 pick while the Clippers ended up with the No. 16 picks.

At eight, the Thunder selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller. The 20-year-old freshman is 6-foot-9 and 200 lbs. Here’s what Taylor had to say about the selection:

“Miller was recently named SEC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season after another great week of play. He is averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 44.5% shooting from 3-point range on 6.9 attempts per game this season. He is one of seven Division I players with at least 280 points and 125 rebounds this season. He leads the SEC in scoring, 3-pointers and 3-point percentage to continue a strong start on offense. He will have no issue with the transition to the NBA 3-point line and is already hitting from well beyond the arc with the Crimson Tide. Given his ability on offense, we could see Miller go even higher than eighth.”

The Thunder adding a wing who can shoot to their roster will boost their core as they continue to add impressive young talent.

