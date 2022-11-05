The Last Word Before Game 9 at Virginia Tech – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

DID YOU KNOW? Sixth-year senior wide receiver Malachi Carter enters Saturday’s game tied for Georgia Tech’s all-time record with 54 games played (tied with Jamal Golden, Jemea Thomas, TJ Barnes and Rod Sweeting). Carter also ranks 16th in Georgia Tech history with 1,295 career receiving yards.

Even at 6’7,” EJ Jenkins has always felt a little slept on. Ahead of a Homecoming to his native Virginia, the sixth-year senior WR has finally found the stage – and success – he’s been searching for with @GeorgiaTechFB. My latest column: https://t.co/v0G64hm1dF — Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) November 3, 2022

Walk-on Joe Fusile takes advantage of opportunities to make lineup https://t.co/Ddox6BGfiz — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) November 3, 2022

Demaryius Thomas will represent Georgia Tech in this year’s ACC Honors Class, which will be celebrated in Charlotte at the @ACCFootball Championship Game 💛 🔗 https://t.co/GpDx2gCVrg pic.twitter.com/PWwFM4JiOI — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 2, 2022

I’m honored to be nominated! Thank you to everyone who has helped me in every aspect to reach where I am today! Go Jackets! @GTFootball https://t.co/sjMKenyw40 — Joe Fusile (@JoeFusile) November 1, 2022

.@CabreraAngel and @GTBattman are all in to Accelerate funding necessary for Georgia Tech student-athletes to continue to compete at the highest levels. Please join them by contributing to the #CompetitiveDrive Initiative today! 🔗: https://t.co/KNrpQ3CwEc pic.twitter.com/SOyw9e0Bk7 — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) November 4, 2022

Georgia Tech has been named the top-performing public institution in the US for return on education investment, according to @WalletHub. Georgia Tech is the only public university in the top 1% of colleges in WalletHub’s rankings. 🐝 #WeCanDoThat | https://t.co/SwZAn0HwYz pic.twitter.com/UqXLM1AhvH — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) November 1, 2022

