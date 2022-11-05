The Last Word Before Game 9 at Virginia Tech – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Football at Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 5 · 12:30 pm ET · Blacksburg, Va. · Lane Stadium

DID YOU KNOW?
Sixth-year senior wide receiver Malachi Carter enters Saturday’s game tied for Georgia Tech’s all-time record with 54 games played (tied with Jamal Golden, Jemea Thomas, TJ Barnes and Rod Sweeting). Carter also ranks 16th in Georgia Tech history with 1,295 career receiving yards.

UNIFORM UNVEIL

SKULLSPARKS

INSIDE THE CHART: STANDING TALL

UNWASTED OPPORTUNITIES

ACC HONORS CLASS: DEMARYIUS THOMAS

BURLSWORTH TROPHY

ACCELERATE GT

TOP OF THE CHARTS

HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE

Competitive Drive Initiative

In a unified endeavour, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the AT Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

.

