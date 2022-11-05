The Last Word Before Game 9 at Virginia Tech – Football — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Football at Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 5 · 12:30 pm ET · Blacksburg, Va. · Lane Stadium
DID YOU KNOW?
Sixth-year senior wide receiver Malachi Carter enters Saturday’s game tied for Georgia Tech’s all-time record with 54 games played (tied with Jamal Golden, Jemea Thomas, TJ Barnes and Rod Sweeting). Carter also ranks 16th in Georgia Tech history with 1,295 career receiving yards.
UNIFORM UNVEIL
🟡 ⚪️ 🟡
💪 @KyleKennard1 pic.twitter.com/26gH2nf0Kn
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 4, 2022
SKULLSPARKS
Game motion @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/MINDCLCno9
— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) November 4, 2022
INSIDE THE CHART: STANDING TALL
Even at 6’7,” EJ Jenkins has always felt a little slept on.
Ahead of a Homecoming to his native Virginia, the sixth-year senior WR has finally found the stage – and success – he’s been searching for with @GeorgiaTechFB.
My latest column: https://t.co/v0G64hm1dF
— Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) November 3, 2022
UNWASTED OPPORTUNITIES
Walk-on Joe Fusile takes advantage of opportunities to make lineup https://t.co/Ddox6BGfiz
— AJC Sports (@AJCsports) November 3, 2022
ACC HONORS CLASS: DEMARYIUS THOMAS
Demaryius Thomas will represent Georgia Tech in this year’s ACC Honors Class, which will be celebrated in Charlotte at the @ACCFootball Championship Game 💛
🔗 https://t.co/GpDx2gCVrg pic.twitter.com/PWwFM4JiOI
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 2, 2022
BURLSWORTH TROPHY
I’m honored to be nominated! Thank you to everyone who has helped me in every aspect to reach where I am today! Go Jackets! @GTFootball https://t.co/sjMKenyw40
— Joe Fusile (@JoeFusile) November 1, 2022
ACCELERATE GT
.@CabreraAngel and @GTBattman are all in to Accelerate funding necessary for Georgia Tech student-athletes to continue to compete at the highest levels. Please join them by contributing to the #CompetitiveDrive Initiative today!
🔗: https://t.co/KNrpQ3CwEc pic.twitter.com/SOyw9e0Bk7
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) November 4, 2022
TOP OF THE CHARTS
Georgia Tech has been named the top-performing public institution in the US for return on education investment, according to @WalletHub.
Georgia Tech is the only public university in the top 1% of colleges in WalletHub’s rankings. 🐝 #WeCanDoThat | https://t.co/SwZAn0HwYz pic.twitter.com/UqXLM1AhvH
— Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) November 1, 2022
HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE
Highly productive season for Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum https://t.co/qSyfML7hZV
— AJC Sports (@AJCsports) November 1, 2022
Competitive Drive Initiative
In a unified endeavour, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the AT Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
