The Last of Us Board Game Funded at Triple the Pledge Goal

More than 4,000 Backers have ensured The Last of Us: Escape the Dark board game will indeed be manufactured as its Kickstarter closes in on accruing triple the pledge goal asked for. Produced by Themeborne, the company asked for £120,000 of funding. However, with 23 days still left to go, it has secured just shy of £360,000. As such, the board game will be produced with a standard version (£65) and Collector’s Edition (£99) available.

The Kickstarter page reveals more about the board game itself, which will task up to five players to travel from the Quarantine zone to “the reputed safe haven of Jackson while keeping everyone in the group alive”. Along the way, you’ll complete Chapter cards which throw up various scenarios that reward information, weapons, and equipment to be used later. You can play as Joel, Ellie, Tess, Bill, Tommy, and Marlene, with little statues of them part of the Collector’s Edition.

