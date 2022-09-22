The Last NBA Franchise That Was Sold For Under $1 Billion Was The Atlanta Hawks In 2015

With the Phoenix Suns sale price reportedly valued at $2 billion, the Atlanta Hawks became one of the Franchises that were sold for under a billion in 2015.

