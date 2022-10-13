The Last Inning (Oct. 12, 2022): Spotlighting Corona Angels OF Victoria Prado, Big Tourneys, Verbals, ‘Off The Wall’ & Wakanda Forever

Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!

EXTRA ELITE SPOTLIGHT: VICTORIA PRADO

Iowa State-committed 2024 OF Victoria Prado recently talked to Extra Inning Softball about Corona Angels 18U-Tyson, Weekly training, overall improvement, Alliance Nationals, Athletics Mercado-Smith, Iowa State, animals, Mookie Betts, Kanye West, Baby Yoda and Spikeball.

EXTRA ELITE SPOTLIGHT Q&A

Name: Victoria Prado

Hometown: Murrieta, CA

High School: Murrieta Mesa High

Club Team: Corona Angels 18U-Tyson

Graduation Year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-5

Position: OF

Nickname: V or Lil P

Twitter: @VPrado2024

Honors: 2nd Team All-League Southwestern Conference and All-Academic Team.

Travel Ball Highlights/Summer Stats: Alliance Super Cup Stage 3 — went 6 for 6 with three home runs; Colorado and Chicago — hit .500; Alliance Nationals — team finished top 10 and she hit .438 with 2 home runs.

High School Highlights/Stats: Team won back-to-back league championships; she hit a walk-off home run against Great Oak; and she hit .397 with 4 home runs as a sophomore

Tell us about your travel team/organization and how you became involved with them? Corona Angels is one of the top travel ball teams in Southern California. Marty Tyson has created an incredible organization for athletes to learn to compete and be successful at the next level. He pushes us out of our comfort zone and helps to make us confident, strong young women. I’ve been playing for the Angels since I was 9 (years old).

What are some of your training methods/training routine? My week is pretty busy like most of us. Monday is personal training, Tuesdays outfielding with Marty, Wednesdays hitting lesson with Marty and Thursday personal training. Friday’s my day off. Saturday and Sunday (are) games or practice. Throughout the week, I hit in (the) batting cage with my dad.

What areas are you focusing on/trying to improve this fall? I’m always focusing on ways to improve my overall game.

Can you tell us about your experience at Alliance Nationals this summer? It was a great experience. We faced a lot of good competition.

Which player/team was your toughest opponent and why? We had to double dip a tough team, (Athletics Mercado-Smith). We won the first game but their pitcher had really good movement on her ball and we lost, 1-0.

Can you talk about why you committed to Iowa State? I fell in love with the atmosphere there. The way the girls and the coaching staff interacted was something I want to be a part of. It felt like family.

What areas are you interested in future occupations and why? I love animals, so I want to do something in that field.

Who is your sports hero and why? Mookie Betts from the Dodgers — he’s not a big guy, but he plays BIG!

What’s the best hype song and why? “Touch the Sky” by Kanye West — it fires me up!

What’s your favorite TV show to binge and why? “(The) Mandalorian,” I love Baby Yoda.

Do you have a secret talent/skill? I’m a D1 Spikeball player, lol.

