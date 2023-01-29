The Lakers have reached a decision about Russell Westbrook

Following months of speculation and rumors, it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers have finally made up their minds about Russell Westbrook’s future.

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to weather the storm without Anthony Davis. Veteran star LeBron James has been Spectacular for the better part of the season, and they could still make the playoffs.

Trading for Rui Hachimura might have been just the first of several moves by GM Rob Pelinka. However, they don’t have a lot of tradeable players, not to mention their lack of financial flexibility.

Following months of speculation and rumors, it seems like the Lakers have finally made up their minds about Russell Westbrook’s future. He’s only going to be traded if a superstar becomes available.

NBA Rumors: The Only Way Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook

(Transcript via Eric Pinus — Bleacher Report)

“The Lakers managed to survive another Anthony Davis foot injury, and assuming he returns in the next week or so, the team is expected to be a willing shopper.

How big the Lakers go will depend on what’s available in return for Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook has filled the sixth man role, but the team still has concerns about his fit in the Playoffs when rotations shrink. To date, the price to get any impact Talent back for Westbrook has been two firsts. That may be too much for the Lakers to give unless someone such as Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal becomes available—but there’s no indication either will be.”

The Lakers have kept tabs on both Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal for quite some time now, and there have also been Rumors about a potential interest in Younger stars like TRae Young and Zach LaVine.

So, the Lakers will likely hold on to Westbrook for the remainder of his contract unless a star pretty much falls on their lap. And while that may not be the case, we’ve seen crazier things happen in the NBA.