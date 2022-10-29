The Lake Placid Center for the Arts to Acquire Adjacent Property Thanks to Support from the Stoltz Family, Community

Lake Placid, NY – The Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA) is thrilled to announce the recent purchase of 2126 Saranac Avenue in Lake Placid (the home of Saranac Sourdough) after closing on the property this week.

When the property, located immediately adjacent to the arts center, came on the market, LPCA staff and board were beginning conversations about how to celebrate and reflect on the center’s upcoming 50th anniversary. The listing seemed like a rare opportunity to consider what impact the arts center might have in our community over the next 50 years, and how the LPCA can continue to expand services and value to all Residents and visitors.

In a whirlwind turn of events, LPCA staff quickly found that the board of directors and friends in the community widely supported the idea of ​​annexing the property. Executive Director James Lemons explains, “Although it may be some time before we know how the new property can best serve the community, we are incredibly grateful to the Stoltz family and all the individuals who came together so that the LPCA could add this new resource to our campus for use down the road.”

The purchase would not have been possible without the generous support and vision of The Stoltz Family and the LPCA board of directors. Many individuals mobilized resources quickly to help the arts center take advantage of such a time-sensitive opportunity.

While the LPCA determines future use of the property, they encourage everyone to visit their current tenant, Saranac Sourdough.

LPCA staff and board look forward to developing a plan over the next few years to determine how the campus will evolve and grow to meet the needs of the next generations of artists and arts lovers.

About the LPCA

Nestled in an Olympic village, the Lake Placid Center for the Arts is a year-round Treasure to Residents and visitors of the Adirondacks and is the premier art and cultural hub of the region. Orchestrating quality programming, performances, rotating art exhibitions, and educational experiences to Residences and visitors alike, the LPCA provides an ensemble of offerings in music, theater and dance, and supports local, regional and national artists in its Fine Arts Gallery. At the heart of this hub is hands-on learning experiences for children exploring their creativity and adults finding new passions. As a leading organization, the LPCA collaborates with other Adirondack non-profit partners to build, support and cultivate the arts community. Inspiring excellence in the arts for generations, the LPCA continues to thrive today at its unique and captivating Lake Placid campus.

Photo at top provided by Alison Simcox, Lake Placid Center for the Arts Director of Communications.