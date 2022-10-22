The Lady Lions are district volleyball champs

District volleyball Champs

Dallas Lutheran School completed an undefeated volleyball season Thursday night to become back-to-back district Champions in TAPPS 3A, District 2. The Lady Lions head into the Playoffs with a district record of 14-0 and an overall record of 25-7- 2.

“The girls came out again tonight and played really hard and finished the season with back-to-back District Championships,” said head Coach and Athletic director Kurt Frieling. “We are an experienced, battle-tested team that has competed against some 6A TAPPS schools in open tournaments as well as our undefeated district season. That experience will come in handy as we compete in next week’s TAPPS 3A playoffs.”

Lutheran’s varsity team includes Parker Estes, Lauren Pittman, Katharine Mumert, Ava Pope, Lily Loveless, Cassie Ferguson, Maya Nitz, Alex Dever, Millie Olsson, Audrey Warrick and Cate Cox. The Lions are expected to begin Playoffs Nov. 1 at home. Their opponent has not yet been determined.

Dallas Lutheran School was founded in 1974 and teaches grades 7-12 in a Christ-centered learning environment. The school is at 8494 Stults Road.