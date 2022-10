In their first match-up, the Lady Pirates defeated Ubly in four sets. This time, it was the Lady Bearcats that defeated Harbor Beach in four sets.

Here are the final scores from action Thursday, Oct. 6:

Ubly defeats Harbor Beach 18-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18

Leading the way for the Lady Bearcats was Carly Guza with 14 kills, six blocks, five digs and six aces, followed by Addison Hagen with seven kills, 10 digs, three blocks and two aces, Miley Donnellon with 20 assists and 11 digs, Madeline Langenburg with 17 digs and four aces, Samantha Warczinsky with seven kills, Jocelyn Bambach with 15 digs, Lindsey Peruski with six assists and two digs, Jalyn Kolar with three digs and one ace, and Jeanna Bischer with four digs.

Leading the way for the Lady Pirates was Tori Hurren with 15 kills, and seven blocks, followed by Lara Menegotti with five kills and five digs, Mariah Jahn with five kills, Karlee Guza with six aces, 21 digs and two kills, Jillian Deer with 21 assists and four digs, Regan Emming with 11 assists and three digs, Grace Boynton with three kills and two digs, Julia Woody with three kills and three blocks, Allie London with three kills and two blocks, Nichole Gornowich with six digs, Brooke Liebeskind with 11 digs, and Ariel Kadar with two digs.

“It was a hard-fought four-set battle,” Coach Stephanie Gorney said. “We came out so strong in the first set, then Ubly powered over us in the second set. In the third set, we let them get seven points ahead of us before we earned our seven points back. There was just no more time left to fight for the win. The fourth set stayed tight until Ubly pulled ahead 16-21. We lost momentum, and Ubly earned the win.”

“Both schools raised money by selling shirts to donate the proceeds to cancer research,” Gorney added. “The total was over $2,000 combined.”

The Lady Bearcats improve to 6-2 in Greater Thumb East play and will next host Capac. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Lady Pirates fell to 6-2 in Greater Thumb East play and will next host Sandusky. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11.

USA defeats Caro 25-17, 26-24, 25-10

Leading the way for the Lady Patriots was Jenna Gremel with 12 kills, one ace and 18 digs, followed by Gabriella Crumm with five aces and nine digs, Taylin Sutherland with one block and three kills, Erin Jubar with three aces, one dig and 15 assists, and Rylie Betson with five digs and 11 assists.

The Lady Patriots improve to 4-3 in Greater Thumb West play and will next travel to Cass City. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Reese defeats Laker 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Leading the way for the Lady Lakers was Lexi Stafford with one ace and one dig, followed by Devonee Gnagey with one ace and three digs, and Izzy Herford with five kills and three blocks.

The Lady Lakers fell to 0-8 in Greater Thumb West play and will next travel to the USA. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13.

Boys Soccer: Caro 9, Laker 0

The Lakers fall to 6-12-0 and will next host Valley Lutheran in district action. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13.