The Kingdom NIL: How UCF Football Must Add Money to Compete in Recruiting

After taking a look at Part I of The Kingdom NIL package that UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir defined via Twitter recently, I wanted to share some of what’s on the other side of the Spectrum with what UCF has been and will continue to battle with.

There has always been cheating in college football and college athletics overall. That stated, the cash that’s flowing now, especially within the gray area of ​​Name, Image, and Likeness helping boosters that could care no less if they cheat, has made competing at the highest levels of college football tricky.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button