The King in Yellow at Cheltenham Literature Festival

Moth Sanctuary Productions presents the world’s first performance of the banned play, The King in Yellow, ​referenced in Robert W. Chambers’ infamous short story collection – and rumored to make all who read it go insane.

Presented as part of the Lit Crawl at Cheltenham Literature Festival on Saturday 8 October 2022, the award-winning Cheltenham-based Theater company invites revellers to remove ‘the mask of self-deception’ and discover what the powers that be don’t want you to know.

Since the launch of the Lit Crawl in 2016, Moth Sanctuary Productions has been bringing Immersive live Theater to the event every year – leading literature lovers through a Graveyard for a performance of Edgar Allen Poe’s iconic The Raven; ​telling the story of John Milton’s Paradise Lost through movement and music; presenting an atmospheric gender-swapped retelling of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; and inviting audiences to enjoy ‘a feast of words’ with a dramatized reading of Angela Carter’s The Company of Wolves.​

Moth Sanctuary Productions was handpicked by Cheltenham Literature Festival to represent the event on the world stage during the virtual LitQuake Lit Crawl Global in 2020, with its spooky performance Deep in Earth, ​exploring themes of death, grief and isolation in the work of Edgar Allen Poe.

Then in 2021, its first completely original work, Dr Sandy’s Gallery of Stories, delighted audiences at The Old Courthouse.

With The King in Yellow said to drive its Readers mad, this unmissable performance Promises to be one of the Highlights at this year’s Lit Crawl – if the cast makes it through unscathed.