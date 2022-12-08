The JVA Mission is to Promote the Growth of Youth and Junior Volleyball Through Program and Resource Development, Education, and Events. #BeJVAUnited

ANDOVER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The JVA is pleased to announce a partnership with 3STEP Sports to enhance and support JVA Hosted girls’ tournaments in 2023 and beyond. This partnership will bring additional resources and enhancements to JVA’s established girls’ events and create new opportunities for the member driven organization to serve its mission to promote the growth of youth and junior volleyball through program and resource development, education, and events.

Nearly two decades ago, the JVA was founded by a passionate group of Club Directors to be THE voice for junior volleyball, supporting junior clubs, large and small, with the Essentials for success. This continues to be the focus of JVA and is a driving factor in this new partnership.

“We believe 3STEP is an organization that shares JVA’s values ​​in improving the landscape of youth and junior volleyball around the country for Clubs and their members. Like JVA, 3STEP emphasizes Collaboration of Clubs to make everyone stronger,” states JVA Executive Director, Jenny Hahn.

One immediate benefit of the partnership will be event support for all JVA Hosted girls’ events. This will not only enhance the level of customer service and user experience for all event attendees, and it will also allow the JVA staff to devote more time and energy toward serving JVA Club Directors and Coaches in the areas of education and resource development.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JVA,” said 3STEP Sports Founder and Chairman David Geaslen. “Volleyball has been a huge focus and area of ​​growth for us. We are committed to providing more opportunities and unforgettable experiences for girls of all ages and skill levels across the country.”

JVA has also partnered with AAU in a joint effort to grow opportunities for junior boys’ volleyball teams, co-hosting four indoor boys’ events this season, expanding on the first JVA Hosted boys’ event last season in the JVA Showdown in Motown. While continuing its focus on boys’ volleyball, the JVA also plans to expand its resource development and growth opportunities for beach volleyball. In addition, the JVA will expand its efforts in Urban Development, to create more opportunities for underprivileged athletes to play volleyball.

The JVA remains independent and member-driven to serve all clubs, under all associations: AAU, USAV, JVA, and Independent Clubs. The nonprofit organization will remain attentive and dialed in to the needs of its members, and most importantly, the junior athletes.

About 3STEP

3STEP Sports is the nation’s largest youth sports club and event operator. Among its nine sports, volleyball is 3STEP’s fastest growing vertical, and more than 53% of its participants in all sports are female. The company’s reach spans 43 states and serves more than 3.2 million Athletes through industry-leading events, nationally spanning club programs, premier media content and more. 3STEP is focused on creating better experiences and more opportunities for Athletes and their families. The mission of 3STEP is to be the standard of the youth sports experience and create consistency in the industry. 3STEP also operates the non-profit Charity Mission Win, which aims to transform the lives of children through sports participation, leadership training and professional development. To learn more about 3STEP Sports, go to www.threestep.com

About the Junior Volleyball Association

The Junior Volleyball Association is an organization of nearly 1,300 junior volleyball clubs and is focused entirely on improving the junior volleyball experience for clubs, coaches, players, and the junior volleyball community. The JVA’s mission is to promote the growth and development of junior volleyball through program and resource development, education, and events. Click HERE for more information about the JVA.