The Journal’s list of the top local players to watch

As the high school basketball season gets underway this week, we’ll begin unveiling our preview content, including watch lists and Super 7 selections, in the coming days.

With the help of coaches ― and factoring past accomplishments, potential and team success ― we’ve compiled watch lists to highlight some of the area’s returning standouts and others who could be poised for breakout seasons. These athletes will also be in consideration for our 2022-23 Super 7, which lists the top seven local players entering this season. That will be announced next week.

As we count down to that, here are some of the players fans should definitely keep an eye on this winter.

2022 Super 7 Watch List

Girls basketball

Nkiru Awaka, Sr, C, Franklin D. Roosevelt

Katie Boyd, Jr., G, Red Hook

Ashley Buragas, Sr., F, John Jay-East Fishkill

Liv Christenson, Sr., G, Red Hook

Jaylyn Chorba, Jr., G, Roy C. Ketcham

Olivia Farnham, Jr., F, Webutuck

Natalie Fox, Jr., C, Millbrook

Emily Grasseler, Sr., F, Millbrook

Tori Guy, Sr., G, Spackenkill

Kayla Johannesen, Jr., F/G, Our Lady of Lourdes

Devyn Kelly, Jr., G/F, Beacon

Grace Kennedy, So., G, John Jay-East Fishkill

Emilie Kent, So., C, Red Hook

Jackie Kozakiewicz, Jr., G, Our Lady of Lourdes

Reilly Landisi, So., G, Beacon

Blythe McQuade, So., G, Spackenkill

Gabby Murphy, So., G, Marlboro

Jenny Nardelli, Jr., G, Roy C. Ketcham

Mairead O’Hara, Sr., F, Haldane

Simone Pelish, Jr., G, Our Lady of Lourdes

Hannah Polumbo, Jr., F, Marlboro

Nia Rencher, Jr., C, Roy C. Ketcham

Caitlin Robertson, Jr., F, Roy C. Ketcham

Daveya Rodriguez, So., F/G, Beacon

Yadi Smith, Sr., G, Franklin D. Roosevelt

Kate Suchowiecki, So., F, New Paltz

Maya Watts, Sr., F, Arlington

Ella Wilson, Sr., G, Millbrook