The Journal’s list of the top local players to watch
As the high school basketball season gets underway this week, we’ll begin unveiling our preview content, including watch lists and Super 7 selections, in the coming days.
With the help of coaches ― and factoring past accomplishments, potential and team success ― we’ve compiled watch lists to highlight some of the area’s returning standouts and others who could be poised for breakout seasons. These athletes will also be in consideration for our 2022-23 Super 7, which lists the top seven local players entering this season. That will be announced next week.
As we count down to that, here are some of the players fans should definitely keep an eye on this winter.
2022 Super 7 Watch List
Girls basketball
Nkiru Awaka, Sr, C, Franklin D. Roosevelt
Katie Boyd, Jr., G, Red Hook
Ashley Buragas, Sr., F, John Jay-East Fishkill
Liv Christenson, Sr., G, Red Hook
Jaylyn Chorba, Jr., G, Roy C. Ketcham
Olivia Farnham, Jr., F, Webutuck
Natalie Fox, Jr., C, Millbrook
Emily Grasseler, Sr., F, Millbrook
Tori Guy, Sr., G, Spackenkill
Kayla Johannesen, Jr., F/G, Our Lady of Lourdes
Devyn Kelly, Jr., G/F, Beacon
Grace Kennedy, So., G, John Jay-East Fishkill
Emilie Kent, So., C, Red Hook
Jackie Kozakiewicz, Jr., G, Our Lady of Lourdes
Reilly Landisi, So., G, Beacon
Blythe McQuade, So., G, Spackenkill
Gabby Murphy, So., G, Marlboro
Jenny Nardelli, Jr., G, Roy C. Ketcham
Mairead O’Hara, Sr., F, Haldane
Simone Pelish, Jr., G, Our Lady of Lourdes
Hannah Polumbo, Jr., F, Marlboro
Nia Rencher, Jr., C, Roy C. Ketcham
Caitlin Robertson, Jr., F, Roy C. Ketcham
Daveya Rodriguez, So., F/G, Beacon
Yadi Smith, Sr., G, Franklin D. Roosevelt
Kate Suchowiecki, So., F, New Paltz
Maya Watts, Sr., F, Arlington
Ella Wilson, Sr., G, Millbrook