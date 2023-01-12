The Jets’ search for a new OC will be a challenge heading into the playoffs-or-bust season

Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The Jets and Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually parted ways Wednesday, but the real challenge is going to be replacing him.

The cold truth: The Jets’ Coordinator job isn’t expected to be a coveted one.

There are absolutely some appealing aspects to this vacancy — there’s no denying that. Receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall look like legitimate super stars. Alijah Vera-Tucker is a mainstay on the Offensive line. Their defense is among the best in the league, which alleviates pressure on the offensive side of the ball.

One league source pointed towards the opportunity for this to be a “nice resume builder.” Basically, considering how bad the offense has been since the 2016 season, anyone who can turn it around can boost his stock on the way to a head coaching gig.

But there are legitimate drawbacks. Ones that very well could deter candidates from even interviewing for a spot on Robert Saleh‘s staff.

Among the most obvious is the quarterback position. The Jets do not have a quality option under contract for next year. Zach Wilson, selected second overall in 2021, has struggled immensely throughout his first two seasons and showed very little progress in Year 2. Wilson completed 54.5 percent of his passes in nine games. He threw for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

According to ProFootballFocus, Wilson’s passing grade (43.1) ranked 41st of 41 Qualifying quarterbacks — those who played at least 20 percent of their team’s Offensive snaps.

The Jets have spoken glowingly about Wilson in recent days, believing he’s far from a lost cause, but their wishful thinking is not shared among most in league circles. Those concerns, rooted in not just on-field production but Wilson’s off-field personality, will turn some away from New York.

It’s imperative the Jets present potential candidates with their quarterback plan (Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, etc.), or they’ll be stuck picking from the pool who believe they can fix Wilson. And that’s not a deep one.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is expected to speak at some point this week. Once he does, he’ll surely deny any playoff mandate as he does every year. Don’t be fooled: Neither Saleh nor general manager Joe Douglas will Survive a season short of the postseason. Whether Johnson wants to call that a Mandate is irrelevant, it’s a fact.

It won’t just be Saleh or Douglas handed pink slips in that scenario, though, but their entire staff. That means any Coordinator joining the Jets would do so realizing it might just be a one-year gig. That’s not appealing.

The Jets plan to cast a wide net in their search for their new Coordinator with no preconceived notions of whom to hire. They went young and unproven with LaFleur. They’re not opposed to that again. They would also go the Veteran route. They could go the young route paired with a Veteran Consultant — the structure they originally had with LaFleur and Greg Knappwho tragically passed away in 2021.

Darrell Bevell (Dolphins) and Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos) are two names to watch as both have connections to Saleh. It seems unlikely at this point the Jets land Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) or Frank Reich (Colts).

The Jets’ decision to hire LaFleur was universally celebrated just two short years ago. He was viewed as a head-coach-in-waiting, and he wouldn’t have to wait very long for that opportunity.

Even this year began with such optimism. But then came the injuries. Then came the breakdown of Wilson. Then came the losses. Then came the limp to the finish line.

Now LaFleur is out of a job — a likely scapegoat for a season that ended with six straight losses. And now the Jets must replace him.

For Saleh’s sake the grass better be greener.