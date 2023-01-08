The Jaguars are a dangerous playoff team

All it took for the Jaguars to clinch a playoff spot Saturday was, essentially, the karmic reversal of the Myles Jack wasn’t down play from the 2017 AFC Championship game. This time, Josh Allen’s scoop-and-score was the deciding play in a 20–16 win over the Titans to claim the AFC South in prime time. It was a game that lived up to its dour billing, with all the flare of a Fireworks show for pets with sensitive hearing.



