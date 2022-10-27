The Italian Football Federation asks prosecutors for documents in the Juventus probe

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is asking Turin prosecutors for access to new documents at the center of the investigation they have completed into Serie A soccer club Juventus (JUVE.MI), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The FIGC’s move is aimed at assessing whether to request the revocation of a decision this year when the Federal Sports Court cleared Juventus and 10 other clubs in an accounting investigation involving capital gains on player transfers.

Turin prosecutors said on Monday they had concluded an investigation into how Juventus managed its finances between 2018 and 2020 as they probe allegations of false accounting and market manipulation against the leading Serie A soccer club.

Juventus, a business listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and Italy’s most successful soccer club, has denied any wrongdoing and said it believed it had followed the correct procedures.

Juventus, its board, leading executives and members of the board of its statutory auditors have been informed that the current phase of the investigation has ended, Anna Maria Loreto, chief prosecutor in the club’s home city of Turin, said in a statement this week.

In Italy, the conclusion of an investigation usually precedes any request from prosecutors to send suspects to trial.

The Sporting authorities could seek to impose sanctions on a club if it is found to have broken its rules.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Emilio Parodi; Editing by Ken Ferris

