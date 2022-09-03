The Irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season

Zalatoris’ Titleist T100 Irons were in the bag for his first PGA Tour win. Jonathan Wall/GOLF

A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the Irons will always pay dividends.

Take a look below at the iron Setups used by Will Zalatoris, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith.

1. Will Zalatoris (plus-1.063)

Titleist T100 (4-PW; True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts)

2. Russell Henley (plus-0.969)

Henley’s Titleist T100 irons. Jonathan Wall/GOLF

Titleist T100 (4-6; True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT shafts), Titleist T100 (7-9; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (48-10F degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft )

3. Collin Morikawa (plus-0.854)

Morikawa’s split set consists of TaylorMade P770, P7MC (pictured) and P730. Jonathan Wall/GOLF

TaylorMade P770 (4-iron; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft), TaylorMade P7MC (5-7; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts), TaylorMade P730 (8-PW; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts)

4. Scottie Scheffler (plus-0.819)

Scheffler rose to the top of the world rankings with TaylorMade’s P7TW Irons in the bag. Jonathan Wall/GOLF

Srixon ZU85 (4-iron; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts)

5. Cam Smith (plus-0.771)

Before departing for LIV, Smith was one of the best iron players on Tour. Jonathan Wall/GOLF

Titleist T100 Black (5-9; KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shafts), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F degrees; KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X shaft)

Want to overhaul your bag? Find a fitting location near you at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf. For more on the latest gear news and information, check out our latest Fully Equipped podcast below!