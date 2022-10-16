The Ipswich Museum Dow Arts Workshops are back this fall

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH — The Ipswich Museum’s Dow Arts Workshops are back in full swing.

There will be a one-day version of their most popular class, digital photography with David “Stoney” Stone, on Saturday morning, November 5, from 9 am to 12 pm

The cost for this class is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. If you haven’t been able to take the four-week class in the past, now is your chance to attend this shortened version.

A course on landscape, color, and abstraction with Beverly-based artist Amanda K. Hawkins will be held on the following Saturday, November 12, from 9 am to 3 pm

The cost for this class is $110 for members and $125 for non-members.

This abstract painting course sold out quickly when it was held earlier in the year, organizers said.

It will explore color, mark, and abstraction through the lens of landscape painting, Briefly looking at the traditional elements and principles of landscape painting and using these tools to inform and create a compelling abstract work of art.

Classes will be held at the Heard House at 54 South Main Street in Ipswich. To reserve a place, visit the ‘programs’ tab at ipswichmuseum.org or call 978-356-2811.