The ingeniously simple way to help prevent your golf clubs from being damaged during travel | This is the Loop
We’ve all heard the Horror stories. Perhaps, you’ve even been the victim of this real-life nightmare. You know the one. You retrieve your golf clubs from baggage claim only to realize they’ve been damaged.
It’s an Absolute Punch to the gut—especially if you’re just getting to your golf trip destination. And no one is safe from it happening, not even the best players in the world. But there is something you can do to help prevent this. And it’s really freaking simple.
(Side note: This doesn’t apply if you already have a hard traveling case. In fact, I’m not sure why all traveling cases aren’t made with a hard cover. Maybe travel case manufacturers are in cahoots with golf club manufactures ? Regardless, but this is where we’re obligated to share our list of best travel cases, none of which come with a Home Depot bucket.)
Anyway, check out what one golfer did to protect his precious possessions:
Absolutely brilliant. And again, simple!
If Bud Light were still doing those Genius “Real Men of Genius” commercials, adding this golfer would be a no-brainer. Just look at this follow-up tweet!
That’s enough to make me want to drive anywhere just to avoid checking a golf bag ever again. And, of course, even if you do protect your clubs, there’s still no guarantee the airlines aren’t going to lose them. Yep, you’re better off just driving. No matter where you’re going.
