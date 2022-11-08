THE INDOOR GOLF SHOP INTRODUCES A COLLECTION OF PREMIUM SIGPRO® PUTTING GREENS FIVE DIFFERENT SIZES TO FIT A VARIETY OF INDOOR AND OUTDOOR SPACES

CELINA, Texas — The Indoor Golf Shop, a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of superior indoor golf products, introduces its new collection of high-end, and true roll SIGPRO® Putting Greens for indoor and outdoor use. The collection gives Golfers five different sizes, shapes, and pricing options to choose from ranging from $1,099.99 to $3,299.99. The SIGPRO Putting Greens are designed to roll true with a stimp rating of 10, mimicking greens found at the finest golf clubs. Featuring premium synthetic turf and a solid base structure made of interlocking, high-impact polymer plastic tiles, the combined putting surface allows for incredibly realistic performance. The putting greens are built to provide a long-lasting solution for golfers who want to practice and improve their short game skills in the convenience of their home or business.

“The core of our business is to provide Golfers with products and solutions that allow them to work on, and enjoy all facets of the game year-round,” said Rene Delgado, Founder and President of the Indoor Golf Shop. “The SIGPRO Putting Greens are designed to give Golfers a true, realistic roll so they can work on their short game with confidence and at their convenience. The greens are easy to assemble in minutes and have a very premium look and feel that can enhance any room or outdoor space.”

The SIGPRO Gimme is an Oval shape and is the smallest green in the collection, measuring 9′ 10″ in length, and 3′ 11″ in width. The Gimme is ideal for a smaller space and includes two putting cups. Ten, easy to assemble tiles will ship along with the premium putting turf. The Gimme is priced at $1,099.99.

The SIGPRO Tap In is the second smallest green of the collection, and as an Oval shape with two putting cups, it measures 11′ 9″ in length and 3′ 11″ in width. The Tap In comes as a pack of 12 tiles to assemble, along with premium putting turf and is priced at $1,199.99.

The SIGPRO Walkoff is a large footprint design that measures 11′ 9″ in length, and 7′ 10″ in width. This green features three putting cups and is priced at $2,199.99. The Walkoff is assembled with 19 interlocking tiles.

The SIGPRO Executive is designed for large spaces as its rectangle shape measures at 13′ 9″ in length and 7′ 10″ in width. This green features five putting cups, with four in the corners and one near the middle. The Executive is priced at $2,799.99 and comes shipped with 28 tiles, and premium putting turf.

The SIGPRO Double-Break is designed for larger spaces as it measures 11′ 9″ in length and 11′ 9″ in width. This green is shaped with two large standing areas and features four putting cups. The green ships with a total of 26 interlocking tiles and premium putting turf. The Double-Break is priced at $3,299.99.

The Indoor Golf Shop has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with this new lineup of SIGPRO Putting Greens, the recently launched SIGPRO Golf Net, SIG-branded golf Simulator enclosures, SIGPRO impact screens, and SIGPRO Softy Golf Mats and Hitting Inserts. The SIG and SIGPRO line of products are, not only sold directly to the consumer, but are also crafted and sold to commercial business clients around North America. As a direct-to-consumer retailer, and a manufacturing supplier to other businesses, the Indoor Golf Shop’s recent growth was recognized in the prestigious 2022 Inc. 5000 List with a ranking of #400 of the fastest-growing private companies. More information about The Indoor Golf Shop and its full line of products is available at ShopIndoorGolf.com.

