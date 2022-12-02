The Indiana stroke that won’t go away

It’s Saturday, when the unbeaten and 10th-ranked Indiana basketball team comes Rolling into Rutgers for the Big Ten Conference opener (4 pm, Big Ten Network), much will be made of the Scarlet Knights’ five straight wins over the traditional power. But to fully grasp the agony this streak has inflicted in the land of the candy-striped pants, you should know the story of Kyle Swick.

In 2015, Swick was a law student moonlighting as a blogger about Indiana University sports. An alum and native of the state, he wrote a preview for a football game against Rutgers that included a couple of jabs at the Big Ten interlopers from New Jersey.

“I woke up the next morning and there were 120 comments,” Swick recalled. “Rutgers fans had found it and they were furious. They were as mad as I’d ever seen a fan base. People cared about Rutgers football to an extent that I had no idea. From that point on, as a young and immature crowd, we were like, ‘We’re going to antagonize these guys every chance we get.’”

