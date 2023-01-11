The Indiana Pacers have become one of the best clutch teams in the NBA

The 2021-22 Indiana Pacers were one of the worst teams in the NBA in crunch time ever. They played in 45 games that featured “clutch” time, which the NBA defines as a game that is within five points with five minutes or less to go, and they went 11-34 in those games. They couldn’t finish tight battles, and they were miserable on both ends of the court.

“For real,” Pacers center Myles Turner emphasized of last year’s Pacers clutch struggles while a question was being asked to him about this season’s team.

.

