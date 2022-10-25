The Incredible Stat On What Tiger Woods’ Handicap Would Have Been

Tiger Woods seemed virtually unbeatable in his Peak years, and statistician Lou Stagner has the numbers to back it up.

According to Stagner, in 2008, when Woods was still in his prime, his official Handicap index would have been an Incredible +9.4 – the number of strokes better than scratch Woods was at the time. However, that is before Reckoning for Tour conditions. Once those are taken into account, it is adjusted to a scarcely believable figure somewhere between +11 and +12, emphasizing just how impressive Woods’ form was at the time.

