The Illini are targeting a top 30 center from the class of 2024

Illinois basketball is looking for the next great big man, as we are now targeting one of the best players in the class of 2024.

It is going to be weird to see the Illini suit up this fall and winter without Kofi Cockburn. He has been a part of the Illinois basketball experience for the better part of a half-decade. But this will be the first campaign without the big man.

Beyond the weird feelings that will be there watching Illinois play without Kofi, it will also hurt our team, to some extent, not having him on the court.

But Brad Underwood and the Illini coaching staff are looking for a solid replacement for Kofi. That is why we are now targeting Somto Cyril.

Cyril is a 7-foot, 240-pound center who plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia. He is rated as a four-star Recruit and ranked as the No. 23 player in the class of 2024. Cyril is also the No. 4 center in the Nation and the No. 3 players coming out of Georgia.

On Monday, Travis Branham of 247Sports posted on Twitter that Illinois had come in with an offer to Cyril. This is a big offer and one that could end up paying dividends down the road.

2024 five-star big man Somto Cyril of @OvertimeElite and @EAB_Tennessee has earned an offer from Illinois, a source tells @247Sports. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) October 11, 2022

Somto Cyril would give Illinois basketball a true big man option at the No. 5 spots.

I have put together various projected Illini lineups over the past few months, and all of them have Coleman Hawkins starting at the No. 5 spots. He seems to clearly be a starter, and having him at the No. 5 spot probably gives Illinois the best lineup.

But Hawkins is not a traditional No. 5. His more of a stretch forward who can step out and hit a three-pointer and guard on the perimeter. The only thing Illinois has close to what Cyril would bring to the lineup is Dain Dainja, and we haven’t seen him play a single minute for the program.

In 2024, Cyril would give Illinois the true No. 5 that we need. He would also be a huge piece of what is almost a completed puzzle for 2024.

Illinois currently has four-star forward Morez Johnson committed for the class of 2024. He is the No. 45 players in the country. At point guard, the Illini will then have ZZ Clark, who is an underrated three-star recruit and the No. 155 players in the country.

These three are the foundation for what could end up being another national title run. Let’s see how Cyril’s recruitment plays out. Underwood could be building something special for 2024.