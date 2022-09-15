The iconic Adidas Samba has been reimagined for the golf course

The Adidas Samba were made famous on the soccer field, but now you can wear them on a new kind of turf: the golf course. Courtesy

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.

The Adidas Samba is arguably one of the brands most iconic shoes ever. They were made famous on the soccer field, but now you can wear them on a new kind of turf: the golf course. This limited-edition run comes in four muted, pastel colors — crystal white, halo blue, Pulse yellow and clear pink — to round out summer’s end in style.

On the surface, they look Mostly the same as the classic indoor soccer shoe. However, the original design has been reimagined specifically for golfers. The soft, 50 percent recycled upper has the classic Samba T-toe shape and three-stripe design and is reinforced to give you the stability you need to support a powerful swing. The spikeless rubber outsole enhances that stability even more with its unique and versatile Traction pattern.

The shoes will officially go on sale at Adidas.com at 11 am ET today (Thursday). You can use the button below to head over there and snag a pair for yourself while supplies last.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

