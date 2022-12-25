The IAABO Board 95 basketball tournament has a new home in Lowell

The IAABO 95 Greater Lowell Holiday Basketball Tournament has a new home.

This year’s field will be competing for titles at Lowell High School’s brand new gymnasium. The tournament will run from Dec. 27-29 and will feature host school Lowell and Westford, both of whom have been in the field since the beginning back in 1977.

The rest of the field consists of Haverhill, Groton-Dunstable as well as a Quartet of New Hampshire schools: Windham, Londonderry, Pinkerton and Pelham. The action begins Dec. 27 as Groton-Dunstable takes on Windham at 2 pm, followed by Westford Academy-Londonderry, Haverhill-Pinkerton and Lowell-Pelham. Semifinals will be played the following day, with the Championship slated for 7:15 pm on Dec. 29.

“We are excited to be one of two teams who have been in it since the first day,” said Lowell Athletic Director David Lezenki. “We are proud to be part of this great tournament and proud to partner with IAABO 95.”

It started as the Greater Lowell Holiday Basketball Tournament in 1977 as the brainchild of Greater Lowell IAABO 95 Secretary Treasurer George (Pete) Sheehan, Rules Interpreter Larry Cavanaugh Sr., and members Tony Romano Sr. and Larry Kelleher. At the time, Romano was the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Lowell and Kelleher was his assistant. The initial tournament home was the Costello Gymnasium at ULowell, now UMass Lowell.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase our campus to high school athletes,” said Kelleher, who served as the MIAA North basketball tournament director for years. “A packed Costello gym was like a Celtics game for many of the kids, it really wowed them. The gym was packed and when it Rocked it was a Fantastic atmosphere.”

At the onset, Lowell and Westford were among the local teams and the lure of the tournament was so strong it was able to land teams throughout the Northeast. Some of those out-of-state teams were Holy Cross (NY), Providence Central (RI), South Portland (Maine), Bishop Hendrickson (RI), Windsor (Conn.) and St. Peter’s (NJ).

“The visiting teams, especially the Metropolitan New York City teams generated a ton of interest in the tournament,” Kelleher said. “Lowell and Lawrence were the only two Holiday Tournaments in the area at the time and the visiting teams generated tremendous fan interest. It was great for the kids, great for IAABO, great for ULowell and great for the game of basketball.”

As the tournament evolved, the venue moved from the Costello Gymnasium to several local venues including the Tsongas Arena. John Rafferty, the current IAABO 95 Rules interpreter and Holiday Tournament Chairperson for the last 15 years and the late Alex Robinson christened the first-ever basketball game in the Tsongas Arena in a first-round Holiday Tournament Game). It was Rafferty who was instrumental in moving the tournament back to the university setting at Costello Gymnasium.

“We had a great five years at Costello,” Rafferty said. “But when UML advanced to Division 1, the NCAA rules prohibited us from playing in season high school games at a Div. 1 venue. It was sad to leave, but we found a great new home at Lowell Catholic.”

Lowell Catholic had just opened the Keith Gymnasium and the small school division was returned to the tournament. IAABO 95 and the Holiday Tournament donated a scoreboard for the venue, and a great seven-year run ensued. As was the case with many tournaments at the time, the COVID Pandemic caused a drop in officials, volunteers, and team interest.

Lowell Catholic then maintained its own small school tournament, and a large school eight-team format moved on to Westford Academy for two seasons, before Lezenski and Lowell High stepped in and offered to host. Lezenski was instrumental in bringing in 495 Dodge/Chrysler Jeep as the tournament sponsor, along with Adidas as the outfitting sponsor for the tournament.

“I am thrilled to partner with these great companies to help bring more exposure to the student athletes,” Lezenski said. “I hope that these sponsors and the new venue will go a long way in bringing in new fans to the time honored tradition of the tournament. We are looking forward to a bright new future.”

Rafferty is excited about what he hopes is a venue which will remain as the host school for years to come.

“I think the new Lowell High School Gym, the new sponsorships, and the Tireless efforts of Dave Lezenski will lead the tournament into a new era of prosperity,” said Rafferty, who points out the fact the tournament has raised more than $120,000 earmarked toward Scholarships for graduating seniors. “I am honored to carry on the Legacy of those who started this tournament, and I think our move to the new Lowell High School Gymnasium will be a bridge to the future of this tournament.”