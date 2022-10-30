The Hyde Collection: 2022 Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region exhibition runs through Dec. 31

Glens Falls, NY – Celebrating its eighty-sixth year, the 2022 Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region (AMHR) exhibition, Hosted by The Hyde Collection, Highlights the work of the best visual artists in the region. This juried exhibition is organized jointly by The Hyde Collection, the Albany Institute of History & Art, the University Art Museum, University at Albany. The opportunity to be Featured in this exhibition is open to all visual artists residing within a 100-mile radius of the Capital District and Glens Falls. Titled Split and Becloud, this year’s AMHR call for art received over 900 artwork submissions from 324 artists. The exhibition opened Saturday, October 22, 2022, at The Hyde Collection and runs through December 31.



“We are pleased to continue supporting our exceptional regional artists like those Featured in Split and Becloud: 2022 Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region,” stated Norman Dascher, Jr., Hyde Collection CEO. “Whether through Solo exhibitions for those with iconic global success like next summer’s Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, & Dance or supporting young artists through our high school juried show each spring, we strive to showcase and bring to light the exquisite artistic talents of our local artists.”

The 2022 Juror is Sophie Landres, Director of River Valley Arts Collective and Professor of Visual Studies at The New School.

“The artists in Split and Becloud approach form, materiality, and subject matter from wildly different perspectives and temperaments, using wildly different techniques,” explained Sophie Landres. “And yet, a unified collection of art emerges, demonstrating each artist’s unique ability to tap into the zeitgeist.”

“From the diversity of works submitted and the incredible number of pieces, Sophie has pulled together an interesting, relevant, and cohesive exhibition,” said Katelyn Foley, The Hyde’s Curator of Education and Engagement. “I am particularly drawn to the mixed media installation by Daniel Subkoff entitled The Rainbow’s Remains.”

The exhibition features 25 artists and 56 works ranging from paintings and drawings to prints, photography, collage, sculpture, textiles, and installation works. A digital catalog of the exhibition will be available to all Museum visitors. The regional exhibition coincides with Wall Power! Spectacular Quilts from the American Folk Art Museum and 17th-century inspired embroidery by a local working artist, Jan Conners.

Founded in 1936, the Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region is among the longest-running regional exhibitions in the country. The exhibition is hosted alternately by The Hyde, University Art Museum, University at Albany and Albany Institute of History & Art. AMHR provides a benchmark for contemporary art in the Upper Hudson Valley and Adirondack regions.

Featured Artists

Tania Alvarez, Genève Brossard, Alicia Barton, Roberley Bell, Irja Bodén, Peter Crabtree, David DeLira, Brock Enright, Jean Feinberg, Peg Foley, Daniel Giordano, Wenda Habenicht, Juliana Haliti, Daesha Harris, David Herbert, Miranda Levin, Rita MacDonald , Melinda McDaniel, Susan Meyer, Oona Nelson, Gina Occhiogrosso, Funmi Oladipo, Funmi Oladipo, Daniel Subkoff, Amy Talluto

Support

The AMHR exhibition is generously sponsored by: Keeler Motor Company, Grasshopper Gardens, Mahoney Alarms, Spring Street Gallery, Bob & Debbie Jaffe, Giorgio & Maureen DeRosa, Joan Lapham, and Liz Beauregard. The Hyde Collection’s season exhibition and program support are provided in Honor of Louis P. Brown.

About the Juror

The 2022 Juror is Sophie Landres, curator, Professor of Visual Studies at The New School, and Director of River Valley Arts Collective. She was previously the Curator of Public Programs and Education at the Museum of Art and Design at Miami-Dade College (MOAD), where she curated exhibitions and performances, including Forensic Architecture: True to Scale, Navild and Sosa: Black Power Naps/Siestas Negras, Andros Zins Browne: The Chaos Opera, and Paul Ramírez Jonas: Alternative Facts, along with numerous discursive and educational programs. While at MOAD, she also spearheaded a partnership with The Idea Center, produced Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster’s La Quarta Jicotea installation for Where the Oceans Meet curated by MOAD, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Asad Raza, and Gabriela Rangel, and taught a workshop on how Theaster Gates’s urban revitalization strategies could inform creative placemaking in Miami’s historically underinvested neighborhoods.

From 2014 to 2015, Sophie was the Mellon Global Initiatives Fellow, helping develop Creative Time’s project for the Venice Biennial curated by Okwui Enwezor. She has also held positions at arts organizations, including the Museum of Modern Art, artnet, Art in General, Mireille Mosler, Ltd., and Naked Duck Gallery, and independently curated exhibitions with work by Zarouhie Abdalian, Liz Collins, Ala Dehghan, Brock Enright, Faile, Zipora Fried, Kate Gilmore, Jules Gimbrone, Jennie C. Jones, Lovid, Sarah Meyohas, Shoplifter, and Saya Woolfalk, among many others. Most recently, she curated XYZ: Alphabetical Ruptures and Reformations featuring work by Tauba Auerbach, Dexter Sinister, Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds, and Caroline Kent (KinoSaito Art Center, July 8 -September 4, 2022).

Sophie has a Ph.D. in Art History and Criticism from Stony Brook University, an MFA in Art Criticism and Writing from the School of Visual Arts, and a BA in Political Science from the University of Iowa. She has taught courses on art writing and curatorial studies at Columbia University and the Sotheby’s Institute of Art, interdisciplinary seminars at New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, and a variety of art history courses at Stony Brook University. Her writing has appeared in Art Comments, Art Journal, The Brooklyn Rail, Degree Critical, Hyperallergic, Modern Painters, and PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art, among other peer-reviewed journals, art critical publications, and exhibition catalogs. Her essay, “Upstate of Mind: The Evolving Concept of Art in New York’s Hudson Valley” will appear in the November issue of Art Basel Stories.

About The Hyde Collection

The Hyde Collection is one of the Northeast’s exceptional small art museums with distinguished European and American art collections. Comparable to that of a major Metropolitan museum, the core collection, acquired by Museum Founders Louis and Charlotte Hyde, includes works by such artists as Sandro Botticelli, El Greco, Rembrandt, Peter Paul Rubens, Edgar Degas, Georges Seurat, Pablo Picasso, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and American artists Thomas Eakins, Childe Hassam, Winslow Homer, and James McNeill Whistler. The Museum’s Modern and Contemporary art collection features works by artists including Josef Albers, Dorothy Dehner, Sam Gilliam, Adolph Gottlieb, Grace Hartigan, Ellsworth Kelly, Sol LeWitt, George McNeil, Robert Motherwell, Ben Nicholson, Robert Rauschenberg, and Bridget Riley. Today, The Hyde offers significant national and international exhibitions and a packed schedule of events that help visitors experience art in new ways. Visit Hydecollection.org

Photo at top: Susan Meyer, Blue Effect, 2021, wood, acrylic, paint, foam, plaster, ceramic and paint, 66 ½ x 60 ½ x 7 ½ in.

All photos provided by Katie Alessi, Trifecta Collaborative Marketing Director & Founder.