The Huskies Open Basketball Season Against Weber State on Monday Night

With practically another total roster shake-up, which is commonplace everywhere in the college game now, Mike Hopkins sends his University of Washington basketball team up against Weber State on Monday night to open the season at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Tipoff is the rather late hour of 8 pm and Pac-12 Networks will televise the action. This marks the UW’s 112th basketball season, the sixth under Hopkins’ leadership. The visiting Wildcats come off a 21-12 season and a third-place Big Sky finish.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button