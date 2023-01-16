The Hunter Museum Presents Visions Of Two Change-Making Artists Of The 20th Century

The Hunter Museum of American Art is pleased to announce the opening of two complementary special exhibitions featuring collections of work by Beauford Delaney and Nellie Mae Rowe, two Black artists who grew up during the Segregation Era in cities neighboring Chattanooga.

Although their life experiences, career paths, and artistic styles differed, both artists used visual art to express their visions for change in the world.

Explore Delaney’s experimentation with abstraction and immerse yourself in Rowe’s imaginative works with the exhibitions Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom and Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe. Both exhibitions will open Thursday, January 26th at 6pm and remain on view through May 1st.

Metamorphosis into Freedom examines the artistic evolution of modern painter and Knoxville, Tennessee native Beauford Delaney as influenced by the places where he lived—Knoxville, New York City, and Paris. As Delaney moved from being part of the Harlem Renaissance to embracing the tenets of Abstract Expressionism, his work developed and shifted – ranging from Portraits to intense abstractions.

While following the progression of Delaney’s career and artistic style, the exhibition also explores the deep friendship between the artist and writer James Baldwin and how their ongoing intellectual exchange shaped each other’s creative output and worldviews.

Really Free Chronicles the life and work of contemporary, self-taught artist Nellie Mae Rowe through her imaginative works on paper, sculptures made from found and experimental materials, and an artful examination of her “Playhouse” – the striking environment Rowe created in her home and yard is a busy thoroughfare just outside of Atlanta.

This vivid exhibition is the first-ever exhibition to consider Rowe’s practice as a Radical act of self-expression and Liberation in the post-civil rights-era South. Really Free features Rowe’s colorful, and at times simple, Sketches and explores themes in her work such as depictions of women, her childhood, images of her garden, and her experimentation with materials.

The Hunter Museum will also host events, including drop-in art making experiences for families, dance performances, and conversations about Chattanooga’s community that explore the issues central to the art Featured in the special exhibitions. Visit huntermuseum.org for a complete list of exhibition-related events.

Thursday, February 16, 6-7:30 PM

A Sense of Place: Memories of Chattanooga*

Inspired by the artwork on view Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe, this program series explores the Municipal changes that have impacted Chattanooga’s African American community. Alongside educators and faith leaders David and Carol Meredith, educator, activist and Lifelong Westside community member Charlie Newton will share Memories followed by performances by local creatives. Free and open to all.

Thursday Feb 23, 6-7 PM

Vision + Verse: Jazz Age Nights

Celebrate the creative spirit of jazz-age Harlem and Paris as creatives Kimmie J Soul, Ryan Deshawn Roberts, Erika Roberts and Steely Bruno reinterpret the Choreography of Cab Calloway, music of Ella Fitzgerald and Poetry of James Baldwin. The evening will culminate in a conversation about the role of community in the work of Beauford Delaney and James Baldwin. Free and open to all.

Thursday, March 2, 6-7 PM

Art + Issues: Representing and Healing Communities

Responding to pieces in Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe, community leader Marie Mott will speak about current issues facing Black and Latin American Chattanoogans and lead a conversation on ways we can heal and work together to support one another in community. Free and open to all.

Thursday, March 9, 6-7:30 PM