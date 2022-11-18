The huge, influential US Soccer fan group — that started in Nebraska

At first, there were just chapters in Lincoln and a couple of other places. Interest in 2010 men’s World Cup doubled membership in three weeks. The 2014 men’s World Cup more than doubled membership in just two weeks.

“That was the real ‘oh my gosh’ moment. We’ve got to change big time how we’re doing this,” Donahoo remembers. “’We’ve got to get this out of my basement’ basically was the number one thing.”

They got a small office space and hired some part-time help, a group that includes family and family friends, like Mary Anne Wells. “Today we have 410 orders to fill. So they get a shirt and then a swag packet, and then we ship them out twice a week,” she told us, while assembling Merchandise for new or renewing members.

With success comes wanted and unwanted attention. Donahoo and Brunken never expected national attention for their opinions on things like coaching changes and pay discrepancies between male and female players. They never expected to deal with negative posts and articles about problems at events, like racist or sexist comments attributed to members.

“Stuff like that happens, and we’re obviously somewhat naive that, ‘Oh, no. We can build all this, and that’s not going to happen,’” Brunken says. “But then we realized with scale, that’s not necessarily true. So we took some of that. We have to look inward to like, what can we do to make sure we mitigate any of that stuff in the future? How do we solve that right in the moment?”

That led the American Outlaws to create a code of conduct, tools for members to report issues (called AO Watch), and consequences for those responsible. They created a philanthropy (AO Impact) providing opportunities for more youth to play soccer, and they created a focus on bigger picture issues like racism.

“I think part of being a fan anymore, especially in the soccer world, is improving your community,” Brunken says. “It goes beyond just what’s in the stadium and the section”

The group’s name is also kind of an attitude. The Outlaws of the sports world, who 20-years-ago were exceptions compared to huge fan bases for sports like football and baseball, especially in Nebraska. Soccer’s Popularity has grown in the US and the American Outlaws helped make that happen. For this year’s World Cup there will be hundreds of American Outlaws watch parties, including gatherings in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.