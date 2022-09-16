The House of Macao Literature opens on Saturday disseminating the power of literature

MACAU, September 15 – In order to disseminate Macao’s literature, develop a literary center and creative space with collection, showcase, exchange and research functions, the Macao SAR Government has established The House of Macao Literature in the hope of promoting local literary Achievements and building an exchange platform in the writing field through a variety of exhibitions and activities, thus propelling cultural inheritance and innovative development. The House of Macao Literature will be inaugurated in the afternoon on 17 September and is open to the general public on the following day.

Located at no. 95A-B, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, the premises were built in the 1920s and served formerly as a residence for civil servants. It is also part of the Architectural complex “no. 89-95G, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida”, which is assessed as one of the ensembles in the classified immovable properties in Macao. The two-storey building features typical Portuguese residential design and consists of different spaces such as a permanent exhibition room, a reading room, a thematic exhibition room, multifunctional rooms and inner and outer gardens.

The permanent exhibition room presents an overview of the Evolution of Macao’s literature and showcases the works and original manuscripts of various influential writers. It also features several representative Chinese and Portuguese Poets and writers, including Tang Xianzu, Wu Li, Luís Vaz de Camões and Camilo Pessanha, as well as literary associations and literary Periodicals from different periods. The “Wall of Book Covers” Featured in the exhibition is an overall representation of the constant Evolution of Macao’s literature from the past to the present and into the future, allowing the public to discover and feel the power of Macao’s literary heritage through these images.

The reading room offers a variety of literary works, a selection of Periodicals and children’s books, as well as multimedia games and interactive devices for the public to learn with fun. There are two multifunction rooms on the second floor, one of which is exhibiting the “Series of The House of Macao Literature”. Reservation for the venue will be open for interested parties and cultural associations for the purpose of small exhibitions, talks, film screenings and other activities. To celebrate the inauguration of The House of Macao Literature, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will launch a series of activities, including talks and workshops. Further details will be announced in due course.

The House of Macao Literature will be inaugurated in the afternoon on 17 September and is open to the general public on the following day. All are welcome to visit. The address is no. 95A-B, Avenidado Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida (between Tap Seac Gallery and Jao Tsung-I Academy). For more information about The House of Macao Literature, please contact us through tel. Well. 2872 8205 during office hours or visit its website at www.clm.gov.mo.