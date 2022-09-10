The Hotel Hershey Guide: Fall 2022

Activities & Recreation

Once you’re checked in, be sure to take advantage of the activities and recreation available across the resort. On weekends in the fall, The Hotel Hershey offers a schedule of family-friendly activities for guests ranging from s’mores roasts to chocolate bingo to Hershey Character appearances, glow putting, fall crafts, and more. Schedules are posted online in advance for your planning purposes, or you can pick up a schedule at check-in.

Guests can also take advantage of Recreation on property, including an indoor pool complex , 5.5 miles of hiking trails, daily fitness classes , disc golf and an outdoor sports complex featuring basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickleball, horseshoes, spikeball, bocce ball, shuffleboard and cornhole. Find hours and more info here .