The Homestead Music and Arts Festival coming to Crooksville

CROOKSVILLE − A dream and a vision are both reality thanks to chance, and the public will get to experience the fruits of years of labor this weekend.

The Homestead Music and Arts Festival will take place in Crooksville this weekend at the Triple J Rock-Way Amphitheater. A dozen Bands and a variety of food and craft vendors will take to the natural Amphitheater near Midway Speedway.

Jerry Marolt first envisioned the Amphitheater about 20 years ago, when mowing a field Nestled in a bowl-shaped valley between two Cliffs left over from coal mining.

“I was brush hogging, and all of a sudden I had a vision − this would make a beautiful natural amphitheater,” Jerry said. It would be years before the vision took a physical form, and that was because of a chance encounter.

