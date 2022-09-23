The Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival kicks off on Oct. 2

The annual Fall Arts & Music Festival Returns to Hoboken on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 am to 6 pm on Washington Street between Observer Highway and Seventh Street.

The free festival features displays and sales by over 250 artists, crafters, food vendors, and local businesses.

“The Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival is a time-honored tradition that supports our vibrant artist and business communities, bringing them together with our Residents and visitors to ring in Autumn,” said Mayor Bhalla. “I encourage everyone to stop by and find a new Treasure to bring home or gift a friend this upcoming holiday season. Thank you to our sponsors and Cultural Affairs Administrator Geri Fallo for working together to once again make this festival possible.”

There will also be two stages of live musical performances located on Washington Street between Newark Street and Observer Highway and on Washington Street between Sixth Street and Seventh Street.

This year’s headlining performance will be Alejandro Escovedo and the Rant Band. Escovedo is a celebrated singer and songwriter with an impressive background in punk, alt-country, and rock. He was a member of The Nuns, Rank & File, and the True Believers before launching his Solo career, in which he collaborated with Bruce Springsteen, John Cale, and Tony Visconti.

Additional performers this year include Freedy Johnston, Cliff Westfall, Rio the Messenger, Frankie Morales and the Mambo of the Times Orchestra, The Gentlemen of Soul, Hudson City Rats, Matt Madly (AKA Matt Azzarto), 3 Dollars, and Sir Synthesis.

The Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival is funded in part by a grant from the NJ Department of State’s Division of Travel and Tourism (www.visitnj.org) and Sponsored by Burgiss, Veolia, The Rockefeller Group, Ironstate, Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks , JP Bagel Express, Anthony Davids, Choc O Pain French Bakery and Café, This Is It Stageworks, Muller Insurance, My Gym Hoboken, and the Hudson County Division of Parks & Roads

For a performance schedule and more information about this year’s festival, go to www.hobokennj.gov/events/hoboken-fall-arts-and-music-festival-2022.