The hilarious moment restaurant owner thought Stormzy played for Man United

A restaurant owner thought rapper Stormzy was a footballer for Manchester United in a hilarious moment captured on camera.

But while he’s very famous and has had number one singles and albums, the 29-year-old isn’t a footballer. Still, an owner of a restaurant saw him in his red United shirt and thought he was an actual player.

“I’m not a footballer, they think I’m a footballer,” Stormzy can be heard saying in the viral video after a woman joked, “It’s Ronaldo!”.

Exuding politeness, ‘The Problem’ also told the chap his name was Michael and that he was a musician before posing for a picture with a nearby fan.

He did also say, “I should be on my way to Wembley” when discussing his football exploits.

Stormzy memorably starred in United’s announcement video for when they signed Paul Pogba back in 2016.

