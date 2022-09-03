The highest-paid players in NBA history

With the explosion of the NBA salary cap as well as inflation, current player salaries are astronomical and blow player salaries from two decades ago out of the water.

The only players who can even remotely keep up with the highest-paid men of today are the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Nealthree of the NBA’s biggest stars of all time.

Of course, LeBron James is the league’s highest-paid player, trailed by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

LeBron James

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Guaranteed earnings: $532,119,451

Career earnings so far: $390,511,090 in 19 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $443,664,916

Highest salary so far: $44,474,988 in 2022-23 (4th in the NBA)

Kevin Durant

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $511,827,650

Career earnings so far: $314,170,742 in 14 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $347,434,496

Highest salary so far: $44,119,845 in 2022-23 (5th in the NBA)

Stephen Curry

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $473,212,714

Career earnings so far: $257,859,052 in 13 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $278,342,938

Highest salary so far: $48,070,014 in 2022-22 (1st in the NBA)

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $451,772,802

Career earnings so far: $193,078,511 in 10 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $206,875,088

Highest salary so far: $42,492,492 in 2022-23 (8th in the NBA)

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal celebrates after a play

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $430,567,673

Career earnings so far: $179,548,023 in 10 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $193,029,189

Highest salary so far: $43,279,250 in 2022-23 (6th in the NBA)

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $420,726,481

Career earnings so far: $117,688,678 in seven seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $123,456,815

Highest salary so far: $33,047,803 in 2022-23 (31st in the NBA)

Karl-Anthony Towns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $408,197,035

Career earnings so far: $114,123,435 in seven seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $120,209,429

Highest salary so far: $33,833,400 in 2022-23 (24th in the NBA)

Devin Booker

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $392,390,165

Career earnings so far: $98,316,565 in seven seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $102,642,272

Highest salary so far: $33,833,400 in 2022-23 (24th in the NBA)

Joel Embiid

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $375,980,446

Career earnings so far: $133,819,676 in six seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $141,869,612

Highest salary so far: $33,616,770 in 2022-23 (28th in the NBA)

Chris Paul

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Guaranteed earnings: $375,177,385

Career earnings so far: $330,977,385 in 17 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $371,124,954

Highest salary so far: $41,358,814 in 2020-21 (2nd in the NBA)

Jimmy Butler

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $365,096,659

Career earnings so far: $181,047,328 in 11 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $193,887,245

Highest salary so far: $37,653,300 in 2022-23 (15th in the NBA)

Paul George

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $355,882,613

Career earnings so far: $218,962,361 in 12 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $236,282,926

Highest salary so far: $42,492,568 in 2022-23 (7th in the NBA)

Kevin Garnett

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Career earnings: $343,862,398 in 21 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $472,836,569

Highest salary: $28,000,000 in 2003-04 (1st in the NBA)

James Harden

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $340,679,833

Career earnings so far: $272,039,833 in 13 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $296,033,621

Highest salary so far: $44,310,840 in 2021-22 (2nd in the NBA)

Russell Westbrook

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $338,819,811

Career earnings so far: $291,756,333 in 14 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $318,863,283

Highest salary so far: $47,063,478 in 2022-23 (3rd in the NBA)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $336,815,560

Career earnings so far: $147,960,040 in nine seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $156,563,071

Highest salary so far: $42,492,492 in 2022-23 (8th in the NBA)

Kobe Bryant

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

Career earnings: $328,237,108 in 20 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $424,544,682

Highest salary: $30,453,000 in 2013-14 (1st in the NBA)

Anthony Davis

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $311,521,148

Career earnings so far: $189,720,908 in 10 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $204,120,829

Highest salary so far: $37,980,720 in 2022-23 (14th in the NBA)

Rudy Gobert

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $307,003,368

Career earnings so far: $138,348,195 in nine seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $146,287,225

Highest salary so far: $38,172,414 in 2022-23 (12th in the NBA)

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $302,806,997

Career earnings so far: $87,647,297 in eight seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $92,627,782

Highest salary so far: $37,096,500 in 2022-23 (17th in the NBA)

Jrue Holiday

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $296,690,965

Career earnings so far: $188,214,724 in 13 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $204,049,796

Highest salary so far: $33,665,040 in 2022-23 (27th in the NBA)

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard handling the ball

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $295,311,514

Career earnings so far: $191,133,262 in 10 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $204,808,679

Highest salary so far: $42,492,492 in 2022-23 (8th in the NBA)

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal, Finals MVP, 2001

STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

Career earnings: $292,198,327 in 19 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $434,241,762

Highest salary: $27,696,430 in 2004-05 (1st in the NBA)

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $275,157,919

Career earnings so far: $217,142,045 in 16 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $237,535,254

Highest salary so far: $33,296,296 in 2019-20 (9th in the NBA)

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $270,922,778

Career earnings so far: $209,347,778 in 12 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $226,960,324

Highest salary so far: $32,700,690 in 2019-20 (16th in the NBA)

Klay Thompson

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $269,552,761

Career earnings so far: $185,733,241 in nine seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $199,130,367

Highest salary so far: $40,600,080 in 2022-23 (11th in the NBA)

Kevin Love

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $266,912,642

Career earnings so far: $237,969,812 in 14 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $261,793,179

Highest salary so far: $31,258,256 in 2020-21 (20th in the NBA)

Mike Conley

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $266,541,596

Career earnings so far: $229,541,596 in 15 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $252,905,648

Highest salary so far: $34,502,132 in 2020-21 (10th in the NBA)

DeMar DeRozan

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Guaranteed earnings: $258,605,770

Career earnings so far: $202,705,770 in 13 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $221,008,321

Highest salary so far: $27,739,975 in 2017-18 (10th in the NBA)

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin, Brooklyn Nets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed earnings: $258,432,713

Career earnings so far: $258,432,713 in 12 seasons

Adjusted for inflation: $283,499,024

Highest salary so far: $34,449,964 in 2019-20 (8th in the NBA)

