The Highest Earning NBA Players In 2022 Including Endorsement Deals: LeBron James Will Earn $111.2 Million This Year

NBA Athletes are some of the most well-paid people in the world. Making it to the league is a gateway to a life that most normal people can only dream of. Even those role players that can carve out a small career for themselves can amass the sort of wealth it takes others decades to build up.

But nothing comes close to the figures that the biggest stars in the league earn. If an NBA player is a perennial All-Star and a popular one at that, their earnings end up going through the roof. These players receive huge contracts from the teams they play for and then go on to earn a lot more in endorsements thanks to their association with consistent success.

LeBron James recently became a billionaire, but his earnings for the year remain higher than anyone else’s. All considered, this list of the 5 highest earners in the NBA this year is a staggering one and has the biggest names in basketball on it.

LeBron James Leads Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, And Russell Westbrook As The League’s Highest Paid Player

Fans have a lot of curiosity about how much their favorite stars earn, it’s normal considering that these figures are mind-boggling to the average person. Stephen Curry’s Popularity is at an all-time high, which is why he is on this list alongside Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Russell Westbrook.

None of the names on this list are surprising. LeBron James is the face of the league, and he is still very much the biggest superstar around, which shows considering that he is the only one clearing $100 million. The reigning Finals MVP, Stephen Curry, is in 2nd, standing at $98.2 million. His good friend and former teammate Kevin Durant is 3rd, earning almost $90 million himself.

The list is rounded out by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who should likely get comfortable in this bracket considering that he has just entered his prime. And the 5th player involved is in the exact opposite situation. Because if Russell Westbrook’s form doesn’t pick up, this will be his last year of big earnings and his next contract will be significantly less.

Ultimately, all these players play for the love of the game and their competitive desire to be the best. But it doesn’t hurt that they are amassing generational wealth while doing so. When all is said and done, modern NBA players are businessmen, and they have every opportunity for their earnings to continue to rise, as long as they keep playing at an exceptionally elite level.