The Hawkeyes open as underdogs to Purdue

An important road contest awaits for the Hawkeyes as Iowa will go to West Lafayette next weekend to take on Purdue. The game will kick off at 11 AM CT and air on FS1.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Iowa opens this Matchup as 5.5-point underdogs. Purdue has won four of the last five meetings, including a beatdown last year in Iowa City, 24-7, when the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Purdue is 5-3 overall this season, while it is 3-2 in conference play. Purdue’s wins have come against Indiana State, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota and Maryland on the road, and Nebraska at home. The Boilermakers have lost to Penn State, and road games at Syracuse and Wisconsin.

Iowa enters this contest with a 4-4 record and are hoping to finish the season strong with four games remaining on the regular season schedule. The Hawkeyes will go to West Lafayette, host Wisconsin, play Minnesota on the road, and then host Nebraska to close out the regular season.

“And then overall, defensively, they had a good day,” Iowa head Coach Kirk Ferentz said after Iowa’s win over Northwestern. “We had seven different guys get sacks. That’s a real credit to the guys, too. They were working hard and glad we were able to contain their back. He’s been really productive this year. Quarterback’s gave them a little bit of a lift. So thought our guys really played well there. And then special teams, some good things out there obviously, minus that one punt. And credit to Drew, especially for the field goals. The 54-yarder was right where LeVar said his line was, and Drew had a really nice kick.”

“So again, really happy for our guys, proud of our guys. Happy with the way they pushed forward and went back to work last week. Did a good job. Good to get a win, obviously. Just one thing that never changes in football, losing stinks, and winning is a really good feeling. So our guys needed to experience that. So we’re right back. We have four weeks left in conference play. But the biggest thing is we’re moving in November. And November is about playing your best football. That’s what it’s all about. So that has to be our goal.”

“We’ll look at the tape tomorrow, learn from it and then turn our sights to our next opponent. But hopefully we’re playing our best football as we move forward.”

“We’re here by choice. Couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I think our players feel the same way. But, yeah, like I — I said that with the staff the other day, one thing that never changes. When you win, you feel better. Things just feel better in general. And when you lose, there’s no way to — and I guess if you get numb to it, then you might as well get used to losing because that’s what’s going to happen .”

