The Hawkeyes ‘have the ability’ to become a better defensive team in 2022-2023

Iowa’s offense has never been much of a problem for Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeye teams. Defense and rebounding have been the tell-all. This year’s roster is among the most athletic and versatile that McCaffery has had during his time at Iowa. There’s length, speed and versatility– but will they have the desire to become a good defensive team?

“We have the ability to do that,” McCaffery said during Media Day on Wednesday. “We can put pressure on the ball. We can be in the passing lane. When you start looking at defensive numbers, it comes down to rebounding because if you’re giving up second shots, typically that’s a high-percentage shot. It’s an Offensive rebound kick-out, open 3, it’s an Offensive rebound put-back that’s a high-percentage shot.”

Iowa’s desire to grow as a defensive team was sparked in the back-half of last season. Tony Perkins emerged as a demon in the passing lanes and as Iowa’s best on-ball defender. Keegan, Kris Murray along with Payton Sandfort continued to show great effort on the perimeter.

“The shooting percentages against your team and effectiveness in terms of point production are going to go down. But if you limit them to one, and we put pressure on the ball and we get our defense back, we can get everybody Underneath the ball and communicate, switching, not switching, how we’re playing, ball screens, all that stuff is great, but you have to get the rebound.”

The Hawkeyes won’t have the proven size component on their side. Iowa is loaded with wings, long Athletic guards, but in a league that can be dominated by big men– they’ll have to get creative with how to counter that. One player that could serve important is junior Josh Ogundele, who played a key role against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. At 6-foot-10 275-pounds, he holds his own in the paint against some of the conference’s best.

“Well, it’s going to be really important against certain teams. It won’t be as important against other teams,” McCaffery said about his team’s size compared to the rest of the conference. “But as you know, you look around our league, there’s some pretty imposing ‘5’ men. Not only in terms of talent but physical size. You look at Edey and (Michigan’s Hunter) Dickinson in particular, those guys. There’s just a number of guys that are a handful.

“I thought Josh last year when we needed him to step up in those situations produced well, whether it was against Kofi, whether it was against Edey, he was good. Riley has got to get there.”

Iowa’s commitment to defense and rebounding paid dividends for them last season. They finished 20-1 when they out-rebounded opposing teams. When asked about his team’s versatility and Offensive firepower, McCaffery turned the conversation towards his team’s commitment to rebounding.

“I think you have to have it. I think you always worry in this league, going back to one of the previous questions, do you have enough rebounding? Everybody wants to play small these days. It’s OK to play small because why, because you’re going to shoot a lot of 3s, you’re going to drive the ball. But can you rebound effectively night-in and night-out. That’s the challenge.”

“If you’re going to play smaller and go with that versatility that you’re referring to, we can’t just all be dribble draw and kick-and-shoot 3s. Somebody has to rebound the ball, sometimes you have to go back and get it and you’ve got to limit the other team to one shot if you want to run the fast break. I say this all the time: We can run on makes, but we’d prefer to run on misses.”

