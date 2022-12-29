The Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Women’s basketball Chase resumes Thursday vs. Purdue

Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall (24) dives for a loose ball against North Carolina State on Dec. 1. As the season restarts Thursday against Purdue, “we need Gabbie to be Gabbie,” Assistant Coach Jan Jensen said. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Two games is too soon.

Two weeks? That’s a better gauge.

“You don’t really know yet,” Iowa Assistant Coach Jan Jensen said, regarding early returns on the Big Ten Women’s basketball race.

“After two weeks, it’s more noticeable. Then you can say, maybe, ‘This team is a top-half team.'”

After a brief holiday getaway, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes (10-3 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) reconvened Monday.

“I enjoyed being home with my family,” said freshman Hannah Stuelke, a Cedar Rapids native. “But I was so ready to come back. I’m excited to get back and get after it.”

Fifth-year senior Monika Czinano is 11 points away from the 2,000-point mark for her career.

Iowa’s final 16 regular-season games are all league foes, starting with a Thursday test with Purdue (10-2, 1-1). Tipoff is 8 pm at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

With Big Ten wins over Wisconsin (away) and Minnesota (home) in the bank, the degree of difficulty rises somewhat this week. After Thursday’s game, the Hawkeyes play at Illinois (11-2, 1-1) at 2 pm Sunday.

Purdue and Illinois are teams trying to climb. Iowa is the reigning champion.

The Hawkeyes reset on a five-game win streak, and healthy. There are some issues to address, and Jensen — who was pitch-hitting Wednesday for head Coach Lisa Bluder — was willing to do so:

Who is the top reserve post behind Czinano?

“It has been unique,” said Jensen, who spends the majority of her time with the players in the paint. “There has always seemed to be a clear person that has assumed that role.”

Addison O’Grady appeared to be that person earlier this season, but is averaging a modest 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Bluder gave AJ Ediger an opportunity Dec. 20 against Dartmouth, and Ediger responded with 10 points.

“She gives us a little tenacity, a little swagger,” Jensen said.

Stuelke is a post possibility, too, but gets most of her minutes at the ‘4.’ Sharon Goodman continues to work her way back from a torn ACL.

“All of them are good teammates,” Jensen said. “If their number doesn’t get called on a certain day, there’s no disgruntlement.”

What is Gabbie Marshall’s confidence level?

“I think it has waned,” Jensen said. “But it’s not gone.”

A senior who entered the season with career shooting averages of 42.4 percent (all field goals) and 41.7 percent (3-pointers), Marshall is at 30.3 and 20.0 percent this season. She is averaging a career-low 4.7 points per game.

“I think the break did her good,” Jensen said. “The game can be so mental. She needs to come around. We need Gabbie to be Gabbie.”

Hawkeyes gain a 2024 commit

Taylor Stremlow, a 5-foot-10 junior point guard from Verona (Wis.), announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes on Wednesday.

“We’ve been talking for almost two years, so this was a long time coming,” Stremlow told The Gazette. “I’ve built some awesome relationships down there.”

The fourth-ranked junior in Wisconsin, according to Prep Girls Hoops, Stremlow chose the Hawkeyes over Big Ten rivals Wisconsin, Illinois and Penn State.

She is averaging 17 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 8.8 steals per game for a squad that has suffered just one loss this season. She has posted one quadruple-double and several triple-doubles.

“We’re doing really well,” she said. “Our conference isn’t super strong, so we’re winning a lot of games by a lot of points.”

Stremlow joins Ava Heiden (Sherwood, Ore.) and Callie Levin (Solon) as 2024 commits.

