The Harlem Fine Arts Show is gearing up to celebrate its 15th anniversary

The Harlem Fine Arts Show is gearing up to celebrate its 15th anniversary of providing a space for artists of African, Caribbean and Black descent to showcase their African Diaspora-inspired artworks. The traveling art show will return in person for the first time, on Friday, Feb. 24, since the COVID-19 pandemic. The show’s 15th-year celebration marks a major change of location—it will be at the Glasshouse venue in nearby Chelsea, NYC, not at its previous location at Riverside Church in Morningside Heights.

“It really was a sentimental place for the Harlem Fine Arts Show, always being able to come back and be successful there,” said Dion Clarke, founder and president of the Harlem Fine Arts Show, of the Riverside Church venue.

According to Clarke, the art show has outgrown its upper Manhattan origins and is ready to take a “new leap” to its new home. Clarke is excited about this historical moment; Midtown Manhattan has not hosted a large African Diasporic art show owned and operated by multicultural individuals before. The president of the art show is looking forward to visitors and to see how lower Manhattan will embrace the artworks. “I’d also like to find out how the artists are really feeling about being in Midtown Manhattan, because Harlem is always going to be in our hearts,” said Clarke.

“I like the ambiance of the Riverside Church,” said Lisa Dubois, a long-time exhibitor in the Harlem Fine Arts Show. The art and photography curator has been an exhibitor with the art show for the past 10 years. Dubois appreciated having the show closer to Harlem rather than closer to Chelsea. She believes the art show’s location at the Riverside Church made the show more unique than its planned new home. Dubois views the art show as more special in Harlem instead of downtown, where numerous other art galleries are located. “I also like the fact that [the church] is one of the most beautiful buildings [in] Harlem,” she said. “It’s a Landmark with rich history; that’s what made it so special.”

According to the ÌMỌ̀ DÁRA 2022 State of the African Art Market report, physical galleries remain around 45% of the way that most collectors purchase their art. On a global scale, the Art Market 2022 report shows that 69% of people preferred live or in-person viewing at a gallery or fair most when viewing and considering art for sale. Both reports indicate that people are motivated to buy art when they experience it in person.

“I’m looking forward to admiring the other artists and to definitely show my style of what’s going on artistically,” said Roosevelt “Black Rose” Taylor. The master painter, air brusher and visual artist’s designs focus on the Harlem Renaissance era, with pieces that reflect the nightlife of jazz clubs, such as Minton’s and the Savoy, at their peaks. He is making his debut at this year’s show as it Returns in person.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button